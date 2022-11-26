Protests against sending Arms to Ukraine are expected all over Bulgaria

Society | November 26, 2022, Saturday // 10:08
Bulgaria: Protests against sending Arms to Ukraine are expected all over Bulgaria @BNR

For a second time, Bulgaria is holding an "all-Bulgarian march for peace and neutrality" today, announced the initiators, who created an organization through the social network "Facebook" in several cities and towns in the country and abroad.

All-Bulgarian march for peace and neutrality” - this is the name of the event on Facebook, with which protests are organized in a large part of the regional towns and in front of the Bulgarian embassy in London.

The start is at 1 p.m., in Sofia the protesters will gather in front of the National Assembly building.

The purpose of the protests is to show people's attitude to the decision to send weapons to Ukraine and the official involvement of Bulgaria in the war, the organizers say.

They expect support from parties and organizations that have spoken out against the decision made in this way, but they indicate that the rallies will be cross-party and no flags other than the Bulgarian one will be allowed.

At the event, signatures will also be collected for a referendum on the introduction of the euro and for the initiative of the newly founded organization "Mothers Against the War".

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

war, peace, Bulgaria, protest
