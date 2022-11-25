Another Chase with Illegal Migrants in Bulgaria: This time a Bus Crashed near Chirpan

Society » INCIDENTS | November 25, 2022, Friday // 17:22
Bulgaria: Another Chase with Illegal Migrants in Bulgaria: This time a Bus Crashed near Chirpan @BNR

A group of illegal migrants was detained by the law enforcement authorities in the area of ​​the Stara Zagora village of Rakitnitsa. According to initial data, there were 24 migrants.

They were transported by a bus with Polish registration. The Prosecutor's Office is expected to issue official information on the case within a few hours.

The arrest was made after a new chase between police forces and a bus before noon today on the road between Chirpan and Stara Zagora.

The bus was stopped near Chirpan, and the driver did not stop at the "stop stick" raised by the uniformed officers.

During the pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle, it spun on the road and stopped.

The trafficker, a man of Ukrainian origin, was slightly injured. No police officers were injured in the chase.

