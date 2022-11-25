The Bulgarian Cultural and Information Center moved to Downtown Skopje

Under exceptional security measures, the new building of the Bulgarian Cultural and Information Center in Skopje was opened.

The official ceremony was attended by the Ministers of Culture of Bulgaria and North Macedonia, Vencislav Minekov and Bisera Stojchevska, the EU Ambassador to the RNM, David Geer, including officials and Bulgarians from our southwestern neighbor.

EU Ambassador David Geer told the Bulgarian media that the opening of such a center is a "bridge between the two countries" and an example of how bilateral relations should be built.

He urged everyone to come and walk this bridge.

The new building of the only governmental Bulgarian center in North Macedonia was opened with an exhibition of artists from both sides of the border, entitled "Together".

The center has thousands of books, paintings and other works of art, as well as a reading room.

The ceremonial opening of the new premises takes place days after the shooting against the Bulgarian club "Tsar Boris III" in Ohrid.

The Republic of North Macedonia also has a state cultural and information center in Sofia. According to a special agreement between the two countries, they are entitled to one center in each country.

