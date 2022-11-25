Bulgaria: Every Tenth Woman has been a Victim of Violence at least once

Every tenth adult woman in Bulgaria has experienced physical or sexual violence at least once. This is what the NSI statistics show.

11.9% of women aged 18 - 74 have experienced physical or sexual violence at least once, regardless of who the perpetrator is and what their relationship is with him/her. Physical violence, including threats of such violence, was more prevalent (8.5%) than sexual (3.4%). Young women are more likely to share about their unwanted experiences. As age increases, the relative proportion of women who have experienced physical or sexual violence, regardless of the perpetrator, decreases.

Depending on when the last episode of one of the two types of violence occurred, the prevalence is as follows: in the last 12 months - among 2.9% of women aged 18 - 74 years; in the last 5 years - among 5.9%; throughout life as an adult - among 11.9%.

Research data shows that 20.5% of women aged 18 - 74 in the country who currently have or have had a partner have experienced one or more incidents of intimate partner violence. Young women (between the ages of 18 and 29) are at the greatest risk of intimate partner violence compared to women in other age groups. Every third woman aged 18 - 29 has been raped by a current or former partner (36.3%). Among women aged 30 - 44, the relative share of survivors of partner violence is 22.5%. With increasing age, the share of women who share about this type of experience decreases to 13.9% in the 65-74 age group.

Among the types of violence caused by an intimate partner, psychological violence is the most common: of all women who have or have had a partner, 19.4% have suffered from such violence. Physical violence from intimate partners was experienced by 7.1% of women, and 9.3% reported experiencing physical or sexual violence from current and/or former partners.

5.9% of women aged 18 - 74 years experienced physical violence (including threats) or sexual violence by persons other than their partner during their lifetime as adults. Victims of physical violence (including threats) are predominantly women - 3.5%, while victims of sexual violence are 2.4%, including rape - 1.5%.

For both intimate partner violence and non-partner violence, prevalence decreased as women aged. Among women aged 30 - 44, 5.5% suffered physical or sexual violence from a non-partner during their lifetime as adults. The lowest proportion of injured women is among those aged 65-74. The data for the youngest, aged 18 - 29, should be analyzed with particular attention, since given the sample nature of the study, the data are of low reliability.

Almost every tenth woman aged 18 - 74 in the country (9.5%) reported having experienced physical (including threats) or sexual violence by persons in the household, with 6.9% experiencing physical violence (including threats) and 2.6% sexual violence.

In the age group of 18 to 29 years, 16.2% of women experienced violence in the family or domestic environment. As age increases, the relative share of women who report having experienced such domestic violence decreases to 6.8% in the 65 to 74 age group.

12.2% of women aged 18 - 74 in the country have experienced sexual harassment at work by a man during their entire professional life. The relative share of women who experienced sexual harassment by male colleagues is 5.3%, and by a man in a managerial position - 1.4%. The largest share of women experienced sexual harassment at work by other men (10.7%), which includes cases where the specific professional relationship with the perpetrator is not specified.

The study was conducted in the period November 2021 - February 2022 among women aged 17 - 84 years. The primary method of data collection was face-to-face interview using a tablet. Due to the sensitive nature of the topic for the convenience of the respondents and considering the epidemic situation in the country during the fieldwork, for the first time the NSI also applied a self-survey method through a web-based application.

A nationally representative sample of 8,240 ordinary households in which there is at least one woman aged 18-74 was surveyed. 5,580 women were successfully surveyed.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES