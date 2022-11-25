Over 600 Arrests after Shootout between Migrants near the Serbia-Hungary Border

November 25, 2022, Friday
Bulgaria: Over 600 Arrests after Shootout between Migrants near the Serbia-Hungary Border @facebook.com/srbijamup

More than 600 migrants were detained on Serbian territory near the border with Hungary, BTA reported, referring to the Serbian state television RTS.

Following a report of a shootout between migrants in the Horgos region on the Serbian-Hungarian border, Serbian police are searching the area. A migrant in his 20s was found with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

The police received a report last night that migrants were walking along a street in Horgos and shooting at each other.

A major police operation has begun, the area of ​​Horgos and Subotica is being searched. Special forces, helicopters and drones are also involved in the operation.

More than 600 people have been detained, the police told RTS.

The Minister of the Interior Bratislav Gasič also arrived in Horgos.

/BNR

