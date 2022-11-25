Three New Direct Flights from Bulgaria to the Seychelles will be Launched in 2023

The news was announced at a special event organized by the Seychelles Tourist Board and attended by Ms. Irena Georgieva, Deputy Minister of Tourism

The first direct flights for 2023 from Bulgaria to Seychelles will start from January. The exotic destination is becoming more accessible and preferred by Bulgarians. The plane tickets are already on sale, and the charters will connect Sofia with the largest island of the Seychelles - Mahe. The flights will be made possible with the cooperation of the Seychelles tour operator 7South, their Bulgarian partners - Planet Travel Center and Luxutour, as well as with the active support of the General Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria. The dates for direct flights to Seychelles for 2023 are: 20/01/2023 - 28/01/2023, 25/02/2023 - 05/03/2023 and 18/03/2023 - 26/03/2023.

The news was announced during an official event in Sofia organized by the Seychelles Tourist Board. It was attended by Mrs. Irena Georgieva, Deputy Minister of Tourism, representatives of the Tourist Board of Seychelles - Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, General Director "Destination Marketing" and Mrs. Lena Hoaro, Marketing Director for Russia, CIS and Eastern Europe, as well as Mr. Maxim Behar, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria, Mr. Emrecan Inancer, General Manager for Bulgaria of Turkish Airlines, Mr. Petar Stoyanov, General Manager of Luxutour, and Ms. Darina Stefanova, General Director of Planet Travel Center.

"Seychelles is undoubtedly one of our partners in tourism with whom we want to develop our relations and deepen the opportunities for fruitful cooperation in the future as well. Seychelles is a preferred destination for high-class tourism and is a clear example of a valuable tourist product that some of the best Bulgarian tour operators are developing and promoting. I believe that wonderful foundations for our cooperation have already been laid, because many Bulgarians know the destination with its best advantages. I am convinced that the efforts of Mr. Maxim Behar, as Honorary Consul General of Seychelles in Bulgaria, for the development of our bilateral relations will bring wonderful results in the future as well," said Mrs. Irena Georgieva, Deputy Minister of Tourism.

"We are happy that Bulgaria has become one of the key tourist markets for the Seychelles. The flow of Bulgarian tourists continues to increase both because of the beautiful nature and because of the various water attractions and authentic culture. We believe that an exotic destination can offer unforgettable experiences for everyone, and direct flights will greatly facilitate their journey there," shared Ms. Bernadette Willemin, Director General Destination Marketing of the Seychelles Tourism Board.

"It is very important for us to be part of the good bilateral relations of the two countries and tourism and to help the further development of the tourism sector. Our goal is to fly from Bulgaria to the Seychelles every day by 2024," said Mr. Emrecan Inancer, General Director for Bulgaria of Turkish Airlines.

The Seychelles Tourist Board also organized a special Seychelles dinner on November 22 in Sofia for tour operators and partners. The event was also attended by Ms. Anna Butler Payette, Managing Director of 7°South, who revealed more about the beautiful corners of the Seychelles and the opportunities for tourism in 2023.

Direct flights enjoy increasing interest from Bulgarians, and the Seychelles have become one of the most popular warm and sunny holiday destinations in Bulgaria and Europe. The first two direct flights took off at full capacity, and passengers were greeted with gifts and music already at the international airport in the capital, Victoria.

More flight information:

• Sofia 01:00 a.m. – Mahe 12:00 p.m. (with a technical stop in Djibouti)

• Mahé 15:00 – Sofia 22:25 (with a technical stop in Djibouti)

For more information or questions, please contact The General Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Seychelles in Sofia

