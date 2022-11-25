The Bulgarian Parliament ratified the Contract for the Acquisition of 8 more F-16 Fighter Jets

Politics » DEFENSE | November 25, 2022, Friday // 12:06
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Parliament ratified the Contract for the Acquisition of 8 more F-16 Fighter Jets F-16 Block 70 @BNR

The Bulgarian Parliament ratified in the first reading the agreement between Bulgaria and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to open an account through which the eight new F-16 Block 70 fighter jets will be paid under the contract concluded on July 15 with the United States.

In addition to the aircraft, the order includes munitions, Air Force training equipment, maintenance and spare parts for $1.2 billion over 10 years.

The grace period is proposed by the US government. After the entry into force of the ratification act, the Secretary of State must notify the United States Government of the implementation of national procedures.

The contract does not provide for compensation for lost profits. Any disagreement will be resolved through intergovernmental consultations.

The ratification of the contract was supported by the deputies of GERB, "We Continue the Change", "Democratic Bulgaria", "Bulgarian Rise" and DPS. The Bulgarian Socialist Party and "Vazrazhdane" voted against, and 7 MPs from WCC abstained.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: F-16, jets, Bulgarian, aircraft
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria