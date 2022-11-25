Bulgaria: 12 Immigrants from Syria were Detained in Sofia in a Car with Serbian Registration

Crime | November 25, 2022, Friday // 09:38
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 12 Immigrants from Syria were Detained in Sofia in a Car with Serbian Registration @Trud

12 illegal immigrants from Syria were detained on "Tsarigradsko shose" in Sofia around 8 o'clock this morning.

According to information from BNR, the immigrants were in a car with Serbian registration, which was stopped for inspection.

Together with the immigrants, the driver of the car, who is a foreign citizen, was detained.

All the detainees were taken to the 8th Metropolitan Police Station.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, migrants, detained, Syria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria