Bulgaria: 12 Immigrants from Syria were Detained in Sofia in a Car with Serbian Registration
12 illegal immigrants from Syria were detained on "Tsarigradsko shose" in Sofia around 8 o'clock this morning.
According to information from BNR, the immigrants were in a car with Serbian registration, which was stopped for inspection.
Together with the immigrants, the driver of the car, who is a foreign citizen, was detained.
All the detainees were taken to the 8th Metropolitan Police Station.
/BNR
