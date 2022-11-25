COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 198 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 198, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
3,554 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.57 percent.
2 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.
To date, there are 466 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 55 are in intensive care units. There are 57 new hospital admissions.
818 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,242,132 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 6,151 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, 741 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,594,529 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.
A total of 38,022 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,286,305 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 252 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Why is Yoga attracting more and more People?
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 210 New Cases in the Last 24 Hours
- » Study: Risk of Myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination is Increased but still Very Low
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Just under 400 New Cases in the last 24 hours
- » Bulgaria: The Peak of the Flu is expected at the End of February