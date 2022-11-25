COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 198 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 198, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,554 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.57 percent.

2 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 466 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 55 are in intensive care units. There are 57 new hospital admissions.

818 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,242,132 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 6,151 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 741 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,594,529 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,022 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,286,305 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

