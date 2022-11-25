Bulgaria: Cold and Cloudy Weather in the Weekend

In many regions of the country, in the hours until noon, a warning for strong gusts of northwesterly winds, with speeds up to about 80 km/h in places, remains in effect. After noon, the wind will gradually weaken and will be moderate, only in the Danube plain and the western part of the Upper Thracian lowland - temporarily strong.

The cloudiness will be variable, more often significant in the mountainous regions, where only in some places it will lightly rain. The minimum temperatures will be between 3°C and 8°C, and the maximum - between 7°C and 12°C.

Cloudiness along the Black Sea will be variable. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

More often, the weather will be cloudy in the mountains, with snowfall, but only in isolated places. A moderate, temporarily strong northwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 2°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 3°C.

In the coming days, the cold weather will continue and the temperatures will already be slightly lower than the average for the end of November. Cloudiness will often be significant at the beginning of the new week, and the chance of precipitation will increase.

/BNT