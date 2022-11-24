Bulgaria’s MFA handed a Note of Protest to the Ambassador of North Macedonia after the Shooting in Ohrid

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically condemns the serious criminal act in which a firearm was used against the Club of Citizens with Bulgarian Self-Consciousness "Tsar Boris III" on November 23, 2022 in Ohrid, Republic of North Macedonia. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Bitola was informed about the incident on the evening of November 23. Consul General Dimitar Ivanov immediately visited Ohrid and established contact with members of the association and competent institutions in the city involved in the case.

This criminal act is the third assault against the Tsar Boris III Club in less than two months. The previous attack was carried out only two days ago, for which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a verbal note to the embassy of North Macedonia in Sofia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled.

The Ministry expects the competent authorities in North Macedonia to take action as soon as possible to reveal and bring to justice the perpetrators of the crime against the Tsar Boris III Club.

In connection with the case, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of North Macedonia, Mrs. Agneza Rusi Popovska, will be called to a meeting today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and she will be handed a protest note.

The ambassador of North Macedonia arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., the ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia Agneza Rusi Popovska entered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ambassador was called to hand over a note of protest to her because of the shooting at the Tsar Boris III club in Ohrid.

The Bulgarian diplomats informed the management of the European Commission in detail about the serious incident last night.

Before the start of today's regular session of the Historical Commission, which is in Skopje, the co-chairman from the Bulgarian side - Prof. Angel Dimitrov defined what happened as a "brutal act of aggression".

"This incident will not affect the commission's work," he assured, quoted by "Sloboden Pechat".

Here is the full position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

Kostadinov: The EU should convene the foreign ministers because of the shooting at our club in Ohrid

“The escalation towards the Bulgarian community in the RNM is getting stronger and bigger and it will continue to be so until Bulgaria gives a firm and categorical answer. If the Macedonian government does not stop the anti-Bulgarian provocations, they will deepen”. This was stated by the chairman of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov in a statement on behalf of the parliamentary group, provoked by the armed attack against the Bulgarian cultural club "Tsar Boris III" in Ohrid.

"We insist that the issue between Bulgaria and (North) Macedonia be taken out of the bilateral cooperation, which is not going well. The Bulgarian government should raise the issue at the highest level in the EU," said Kostadinov.

He said they are demanding that EU High Representative Josep Borrell urgently convene the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

