Bulgaria: The Mayor of Stamboliyski has been Arrested

The mayor of Stamboliyski Georgi Maradzhiev was arrested this morning. He is also the regional coordinator of GERB in the Plovdiv region, BNR reports, adding that the reasons for his detention are still unknown. The detention became an occasion for Boyko Borissov's party to again demand the resignation of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

Currently, the Economic Police and the Prosecutor's Office are in the factory of Maradzhiev's son in Stamboliyski and are conducting a search.

Maradzhiev was taken away by masked, hooded police officers. He doesn't answer his phone.

This is another attempt to arrest Georgi Maradzhiev. The last time he was detained was in the spring of 2021 on a report of electoral vote trading.

In March, he was interrogated for about two and a half hours at the Economic Police in Plovdiv after a report that he had caused disturbances before the parliamentary elections in November last year.

About two years ago, a journalistic investigation revealed that Maradzhiev's family had acquired five apartments in Sunny Beach. Three of them were bought in the name of his wife, one for his son and one for a minor granddaughter. The prices of an apartment according to data of the Property Registry are between BGN 58 thousand and BGN 131 thousand. In addition to properties, Georgi Maradzhiev has declared BGN 2.5 million in personal income for the year. When he became mayor in 2015, he declared an unpaid loan and an overdraft worth BGN 3.3 million.

Then the mayor of Stamboliyski said on this occasion that he had been involved in business since 1990 and had accumulated enough money from it to afford to buy several properties.

GERB again demanded the resignation of the interior minister

Later, on the sidelines of Parliament, the GERB parliamentary group again demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev. They announced that they were protesting against police repression in the country.

"What made it necessary to break into the factory of Mr. Maradzhiev's family again in such an ugly way, with numerous representatives of the police, special forces with hoods," asked Desislava Atanasova.

The party defined what was happening as a continuation of police repression that began during Boyko Rashkov's tenure as minister.

"If there is evidence of a crime, why wasn't Maradzhiev invited according to the order that exists in the Criminal Procedure Code? The Ministry of Internal Affairs is being used as a baseball bat against a political opponent," Atanasova said.

According to the representatives of the GERB, the actions are aimed at diverting the problems with the trafficking of migrants, which have led to several cases in which police officers were killed and injured.

GERB added that they will initiate a hearing of the Minister of the Interior in Parliament because of the current case. Today, Demerdzhiev must be heard on current issues at a meeting of the Committee on Internal Security and Public Order.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik