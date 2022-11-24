Bulgaria exchanges Tourists with Greece for the Holidays

A month before the Christmas and New Year holidays, Greeks massively book Bulgarian resorts.

Travel agencies report that there is extremely strong interest in Bulgarian holiday resorts.

Winter sports lovers again prefer Bansko, Pamporovo and Borovets. They are also looking for organized excursions to Burgas and Varna.

Older customers also prefer to visit Bulgarian monasteries, the agencies report.

At the same time, hoteliers inform about many reservations of Bulgarian tourists for Greece, with Bulgarians preferring not only Northern Greece, as a closer destination, but also the islands.

/BNR

