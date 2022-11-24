Bulgaria: Protests in Sofia and Varna against the Extradition of a Ukrainian Citizen to Belarus

Society | November 24, 2022, Thursday // 10:48
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Protests in Sofia and Varna against the Extradition of a Ukrainian Citizen to Belarus @facebook.com/ForFreeRussia

Protest in the Bulgarian cities of Sofia and Varna against the extradition to Belarus of Dmitry Trofimchuk.

On November 19, at the request of the Republic of Belarus, a citizen of Ukraine Dmytro Trofimchuk was detained while crossing the border of Bulgaria (from Romania) at the Danube Bridge checkpoint.

On November 21, the District Court of the city of Ruse decided to detain Dmytro, ignoring the presence of three children and a seriously ill wife, Victoria Trofimchuk. Belarus declared Dmytro wanted via Interpol for economic reasons. Dmytro was never arrested nor convicted. After the outbreak of the war, together with his family, he engaged in volunteer work (organizing aid for Ukraine) in the countries of the European Union and traveled undisturbed throughout the EU. Dmytro has only Ukrainian citizenship and does not hold citizenship of any other country.

Возможно, это изображение 1 человек, очки для зрения и текст «посвдчення UA KH № 0016 добрі сертя небайдужих трофимчук дмитро олександрович перебувае на посад: волонтер бо "бф "добр серцяз серця небайдужих" небайду видане: 25.02.2022 президент бо "бф добр серця небайдужих": Lmทa омелям дийсне до: 25.02.2023»

2 protests have been organized by the “For Free Russia” organization in Bulgaria. On November 27 at 2 p.m. Bulgarian time in front of the Palace of Justice in Sofia. Link to the event on Facebook. And on November 27 at 2 p.m. Bulgarian time in the center of Varna. Link to the event on Facebook.

May be an image of 4 people and text that says 'варна Y FOR FREE RUSSIA за свободна русия'

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/For Free Russia, Eugene Choupov

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, sofia, Varna, Belarus, Ukrainian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria