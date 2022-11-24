The Ukrainian Eurovision winners are coming to Bulgaria for two concerts
The Ukrainian folk rap group "Kalush Orchestra", which won the last edition of the Eurovision music contest, will perform two concerts in Bulgaria, reports BNT.
Their first performance before a Bulgarian audience will be tomorrow (November 25) in Sofia at Joy Station. A day later they will sing at the Koppa club in Varna.
The band is on tour in Europe to raise funds to donate to Ukraine in the country's fight against Russian aggression.
