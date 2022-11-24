COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 252 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | November 24, 2022, Thursday // 08:53
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 252 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

252 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. This is nearly 6% of the 4,225 tests performed over the past 24 hours.

There are 453 patients in hospital with Covid-19, of which 50 are in intensive care units.

5 people died due to complications related to Covid-19.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cases, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria