COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 252 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

252 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. This is nearly 6% of the 4,225 tests performed over the past 24 hours.

There are 453 patients in hospital with Covid-19, of which 50 are in intensive care units.

5 people died due to complications related to Covid-19.

/BNR