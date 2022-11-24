COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 252 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
252 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. This is nearly 6% of the 4,225 tests performed over the past 24 hours.
There are 453 patients in hospital with Covid-19, of which 50 are in intensive care units.
5 people died due to complications related to Covid-19.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Why is Yoga attracting more and more People?
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 210 New Cases in the Last 24 Hours
- » Study: Risk of Myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination is Increased but still Very Low
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Just under 400 New Cases in the last 24 hours
- » Bulgaria: The Peak of the Flu is expected at the End of February
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 51 New Cases in the Last 24 hours