The Fuel Discount in Bulgaria: When will it be over?
The anti-crisis measure for Bulgarians to use the discount of 25 cents per liter of fuel will continue until the end of the year. This was decided by the caretaker government at its meeting today.
For this purpose, additional costs in the amount of BGN 38 million have been approved.
The exact date is December 31, 2022.
“The compensation of 25 cents works, but it is extremely insufficient”, according to Delyan Dobrev, chairman of the energy commission and the initiator of the bill.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » European Commission: Bulgaria cannot sell Russian Oil even if it is Refined
- » The Minister of Energy: Bulgaria does not receive Russian gas through Greece
- » Azerbaijan is ready to double the Gas to Europe
- » Bulgaria: Heating will be Turned On in Sofia this Week
- » Statista: Bulgaria with the Biggest Heating Problems in the entire EU
- » "Democratic Bulgaria": HPP "Tsankov Kamak" has not been Working since mid-October due to an Accident