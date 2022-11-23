The Fuel Discount in Bulgaria: When will it be over?

Business » ENERGY | November 23, 2022, Wednesday // 18:29
Bulgaria: The Fuel Discount in Bulgaria: When will it be over? @Pixabay

The anti-crisis measure for Bulgarians to use the discount of 25 cents per liter of fuel will continue until the end of the year. This was decided by the caretaker government at its meeting today.

For this purpose, additional costs in the amount of BGN 38 million have been approved.

The exact date is December 31, 2022.

The compensation of 25 cents works, but it is extremely insufficient”, according to Delyan Dobrev, chairman of the energy commission and the initiator of the bill.

/BNR

Tags: fuel, discount, cents, Bulgarians
