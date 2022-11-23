Bulgaria: Police Officer injured during a Chase with Migrants remains in Critical Condition

Society » INCIDENTS | November 23, 2022, Wednesday // 09:39
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Police Officer injured during a Chase with Migrants remains in Critical Condition @BNT

The condition of the policeman who was injured yesterday during a chase with migrants near Kazichene remains critical. The fight for his life continues and the man is still in intensive care.

Yesterday he was placed in a medically induced coma and on mechanical ventilation to allow his brain to recover. The bus driver and three injured migrants also remain in St. Anna Hospital.

The migrants are Syrian citizens between the ages of 20 and 30 - one has a broken leg, the other has a scalp wound and the third has an injury. A 19-year-old migrant was admitted for treatment at the Military Medical Academy. All of them are without direct danger to life.

The driver of the bus is to be charged with two charges - for causing the accident and for embezzlement.

Police detained a car with Polish registration near Dragoman after another chase with the police on Trakia highway

A car with a Polish registration was detained near Dragoman after a chase with the police on the Trakia highway, the Ministry of the Interior reported to BNT.

According to unofficial information, illegal migrants were being transported in the car. The pursuit began in the area of Trajanovi Vrata passage after the driver of the car did not obey a police order to stop.

The law enforcement authorities found 10 illegal migrants in it.

The driver is a woman with Polish citizenship. No one was injured during the pursuit.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, migrants, chase, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria