COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 210 New Cases in the Last 24 Hours

November 23, 2022, Wednesday
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 210 New Cases in the Last 24 Hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 210, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,157 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.05 percent.

Five patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 459 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 48 are in intensive care units. There are 60 new hospital admissions.

299 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,240,693 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 7,147 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 739 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,593,086 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,015 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,285,855 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA

