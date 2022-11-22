Orban provoked Europe with a Scarf of Greater Hungary

November 22, 2022
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has once again provoked Europe by appearing at his country's national team wearing a Greater Hungary football scarf.

The borders of the Kingdom of Hungary include parts of Ukraine and several EU countries - Romania, Austria, Slovakia, Serbia and Croatia. These territories were part of the Kingdom of Hungary until the end of the First World War.

On Sunday evening, Hungary won against Greece with 2:1

This is not the first time Orbán has provoked Europe. In 2020, he posted on social networks a photo of the globe, on which Hungary's borders were once again the old ones. Then Romania and Croatia reacted sharply to this.

