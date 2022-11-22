World Cup 2022 sensation: Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina

Argentina sensationally lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in Group C at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, snapping their 36-match unbeaten run.

At the start of the match, referee Slavko Vincic of Slovenia awarded a slightly controversial penalty for holding on Leandro Paredes. Two-time world champions captain Lionel Messi was on target from the penalty in the 10th minute in his 20th World Cup game, just one game away from Diego Maradona's record. Messi also became the fifth player to score a goal at the fourth World Cup after Pele, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring for the eighth time at the world tournament.

By the end of the half, Argentina had scored three more times through Messi and twice through Lautaro Martinez, but on each of these occasions the goals were disallowed after VAR intervention due to minimal offsides.

At the start of the second half, Saudi Arabia struck within five minutes. Saleh al-Shehri made it 1:1 in the 48th after a solo raid from the left and a nice diagonal shot. In the 53rd, after overcoming four defenders, Salem al-Dawsari scored a second goal for coach Herve Renard's team with a shot into the far corner of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The coach of the "Gauchos" Lionel Scaloni reacted with substitutions and total pressure on the Saudi guard Mohammed Al-Owais. Argentina's attacks were quite chaotic and did not lead to anything despite the 15 minutes of additional time.

From 18:00 (Bulgarian time) is the other match of group C Mexico - Poland.

