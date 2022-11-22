Bulgaria: Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Resigns after another Incident with Migrants

The Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Petar Todorov resigns. He announced his decision at a media briefing after police officers were injured this morning in a new clash with illegal migrants.

“Today, Chief Commissioner Stanev and I (Deputy Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - note) are resigning”, Commissioner Todorov informed the media.

The Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the legislation that currently exists is extremely liberal. Legislation encourages this kind of business - trafficking, he added and demanded a legislative solution to protect police officers who stop illegal migrants with their bodies.

"This is just another case in a row," he added.

Commissioner Todorov announced that for the period 2021 - 2022, there were about 4,000 pre-trial proceedings related to human trafficking, half of them ended with convictions, but only 158 were effective.

Todorov emphasized that, on the one hand, when the deputies consider this topic in their meeting tomorrow, they should make legislative changes to protect the policemen, and on the other hand, when the prosecutor's office examines this type of case, it should be careful that by sentencing these people to fines and major convictions, they come back again and confront the police. "The time has come for the legislature to have its say," he emphasized.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES