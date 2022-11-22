The President of Moldova warned the population to prepare for an Energy Crisis

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, yesterday warned the country's population to prepare for a severe winter and a severe energy crisis, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA. Her statement comes amid growing concern in Moldova over the ongoing war in Ukraine, which is threatening energy supplies and driving up prices, the agency recalls.

About fifty countries and institutions gathered in Paris yesterday and pledged support for Moldova amid fears that the conflict in Ukraine will destabilize it.

"This war threatens our supply of electricity and gas. We do not know whether we will secure sufficient quantities to have heat and light in our homes. Even if we succeed, the prices will be unbearable for our country and economy. It may threaten social peace and security," Sandu told delegates at the meeting.

"I know that everyone in Europe pays a very high price for energy, but these same prices have a much more destructive effect on our country and people," she added.

Moldova is located between Ukraine and Romania. The country is already feeling the consequences of the rise in food and energy prices, as well as the presence of thousands of Ukrainian refugees. Moldova has a population of 2.5 million people and is in first place in terms of admission of Ukrainians per capita.

Despite historical and linguistic ties with neighboring Romania, Moldova relies solely on the Russian company Gazprom for gas imports and is heavily dependent on Moscow's energy supplies.

With winter approaching and natural gas supplies from Russia cut by 40 percent, Moldova's ability to provide enough electricity for the population is in question.

At donor conferences in Berlin and Bucharest this year, EUR 659 million and EUR 615 million respectively were pledged for the country. However, official participants of the events drew attention to the fact that some of the amounts are duplicated and others are intended for financing projects and investments in the economy instead of direct aid to the Moldovan budget.

According to a diplomatic source present at the meeting in Paris, the new commitments made are not many, but French President Emmanuel Macron has promised an additional 100 million euros in direct aid for Moldova's immediate needs.

"We must not give in to fatigue (of the war) or to the idea that it will all end quickly," Macron said, pledging support for Moldova to deal with its problems.

According to diplomatic sources at the meeting, Germany pledged support worth 32.5 million euros for renewable energy, infrastructure and aid for Ukrainian refugees. "We will not leave Moldova in the cold and dark, nor let the country sink into the looming recession," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock commented to journalists.

Dnevnik