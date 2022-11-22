Bulgaria: Old Cars will no longer be allowed in Downtown Sofia
Old cars will no longer be allowed in the center of Sofia. The most polluting cars from the first ecological group will not enter the center of Sofia from December 1, 2023.
This is provided in a decision of the Metropolitan Municipality. The drivers of these cars will have limited access to the "Small ring" area, separated between the boulevards "Vasil Levski", "Patriarch Evtimii", "Gen. Skobelev", "Slivnitsa" and "Oplchenska" Street.
"The first category is the most polluting - those with removed catalysts. They are thermal power plants on wheels. They create environmental problems", said the chairman of the SOS, Georgi Georgiev.
He explained that the measure applies only to the winter period. However, it will not affect citizens whose address registration is in this zone. The restrictions are for incoming cars.
"The control will be through cameras with readers and software that will be built. They will be placed in the entire Small Ring", pointed out Georgiev.
He explained that: "This is not a whim of the Municipality. This is a much-needed measure for cleaner air that provides a better quality of life. Such measures exist in all European capitals", said the chairman of the SOS categorically.
Sanctions for non-compliance with the rule start at BGN 100.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weak Rainfall in the western and eastern regions of Bulgaria
- » Warning for Heavy Rain and Strong Winds in Bulgaria Today
- » Due to a formal omission, the European Court will probably not Fine Bulgaria for the Dirty Air
- » Tips When Looking for the Most Energy-Efficient Space Heater
- » The Weather in Bulgaria will Warm Up, but Remain Rainy in places
- » Rainy and Chilly in Bulgaria Today