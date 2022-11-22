Bulgaria: Old Cars will no longer be allowed in Downtown Sofia

Old cars will no longer be allowed in the center of Sofia. The most polluting cars from the first ecological group will not enter the center of Sofia from December 1, 2023.

This is provided in a decision of the Metropolitan Municipality. The drivers of these cars will have limited access to the "Small ring" area, separated between the boulevards "Vasil Levski", "Patriarch Evtimii", "Gen. Skobelev", "Slivnitsa" and "Oplchenska" Street.

"The first category is the most polluting - those with removed catalysts. They are thermal power plants on wheels. They create environmental problems", said the chairman of the SOS, Georgi Georgiev.

He explained that the measure applies only to the winter period. However, it will not affect citizens whose address registration is in this zone. The restrictions are for incoming cars.

"The control will be through cameras with readers and software that will be built. They will be placed in the entire Small Ring", pointed out Georgiev.

He explained that: "This is not a whim of the Municipality. This is a much-needed measure for cleaner air that provides a better quality of life. Such measures exist in all European capitals", said the chairman of the SOS categorically.

Sanctions for non-compliance with the rule start at BGN 100.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova