COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Just under 400 New Cases in the last 24 hours

A little under 400 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

13 confirmed infected have died. With this, the total number of deaths in our country exceeded 38,000.

Newly infected coronaviruses are 397 - less than a week ago, when they were 479. However, the number of deaths is higher than last Monday, when it was 11.

The 397 new cases were identified from 6,164 tests (6.44 percent were positive). Nearly 61 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,285,645. They were established from 10,790,780 tests (11.91 percent were positive).

Seven of the thirteen deaths (53.85 percent) were not vaccinated. The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is 38,010.

Active cases are 7,241, down from 7,787 a week ago.

450 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 46 of them in intensive care units. These indicators are lower than a week ago, when 533 people were in hospital, 63 of them in the intensive care unit.

There are 76 new arrivals in medical facilities in the last 24 hours. Nearly 62 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

757 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 1,240,394.

In the last 24 hours, 385 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria is 4,592,347.

2,073,989 people have completed the vaccination course. 929,626 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 57,057 people were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA