Two Ukrainians were detained for Theft in Burgas, Bulgaria

Crime | November 21, 2022, Monday // 17:20
Bulgaria: Two Ukrainians were detained for Theft in Burgas, Bulgaria @BNT

Two Ukrainians have been detained for stealing a large amount of money and valuables from an apartment in Burgas. One of the detainees has refugee status.

The total amount of stolen money and gold amounts to BGN 100,000. The police and the prosecutor's office in Burgas defined the perpetrators as extremely skilled. They used wrenches, screwdrivers and other devices to unlock doors. They drove in two cars and stalked their victims when they left the apartment empty.

The Bulgarian authorities got in touch with Europol, after which it became clear that the Ukrainians, aged 37 and 45, were criminally involved in their country and convicted. Charges have been brought against them for the theft in question in Burgas, and the investigation continues to establish whether they are complicit in other burglaries.

