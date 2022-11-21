Bulgaria: The Kalotina Border Crossing will be connected to “Europa” Highway

November 21, 2022, Monday
The Kalotina border crossing will be connected to Europa highway. This became clear after the acting ministers of internal affairs and regional development - Ivan Demerdzhiev and Ivan Shishkov, inspected the construction of the highway and the repair of the border crossing. Minister Demerdzhiev said that the repair of the border crossing will expand it and turn it into a place that can accommodate the heavy traffic from the highway.

"In the same way, we are working with regard to all other points in the country, the main ones. The idea is to increase the throughput from everywhere, to increase the volume of vehicles that can be processed at the same time, and to make these points look in a way that we won’t be ashamed of," Demerdzhiev said.

The border crossing will be connected to the highway very soon, said Ivan Shishkov. Talks are currently underway to issue an addendum to the construction decision.

"I'm waiting for a design to be submitted by the builder to approve it," he said, adding that he expects that to happen within about a month.

"We hope that by the New Year, part of the route will be put on a binder," the minister added.

Tags: Europa, highway, Kalotina, border
