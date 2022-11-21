"Lukoil" transfers all its economic activity to Bulgaria

"With the management of Lukoil, we have reached an agreement that from January 1, 2023, they will transfer all their economic activity to Bulgaria, that is, all production, all revenues and taxes will be paid in Bulgaria, and not, as was the case until now, in the Netherlands or Switzerland," said the transport Minister Hristo Alexiev. According to his words, according to estimates, revenues in the budget in the treasury from "Lukoil" in the amount of 100 million can be counted on. With these funds, the most vulnerable groups in the country will be compensated, added Hristo Alexiev.

He added that the 25-cent measure was not entirely fair, but it would continue.

"The agreement that was reached today opens the door for more taxes to enter the Bulgarian budget, as well as for taxation of excess profits", commented the Minister of Economy and Industry Nikola Stoyanov and emphasized that this will lead to a permanent solution to the problems with fuels and their prices.

The Chairman of the Board of Lukoil Neftohim Burgas Ilshat Sharafutdinov stated that it is necessary to change the business scheme in Bulgaria. He noted that today's agreement will significantly increase revenues in the Bulgarian budget, as well as jobs from 1,300 to 10,000.

"The state does not concede anything, but takes advantage of the given derogation for the import of crude oil. What we have agreed on means that all intermediaries in the chain will not be there," said Transport Minister Hristo Alexiev.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policies and Minister of Transport and Communications Hristo Alexiev, the Minister of Economy and Industry Nikola Stoyanov and the Deputy Minister of Finance Lyudmila Petkova held a meeting with the management of "Lukoil Bulgaria" and "Lukoil Neftohim Burgas" in the Council of Ministers.

On behalf of "Lukoil", the chairman of the Board of Directors of "Lukoil Neftohim Burgas" Ilshat Sharafutdinov, Andrey Matyukhov, general director of "Lukoil Bulgaria" and Alexander Velichkov, legal consultant of "Lukoil Bulgaria" took part in the talks.

/BNT