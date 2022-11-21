Hotels in Bulgarian Ski Resorts are Raising their Prices by 20%

Ski holidays in Bulgaria will be more expensive this year. On the threshold of the new season, hoteliers in winter resorts raise the prices of overnight stays. Concessionaires are also considering higher prices for lift tickets, Nova TV reported.

The season is expected to start on December 17.

In all three of our big ski resorts - Bansko, Borovets and Pamporovo, feverish preparations are already underway, and expectations are for a stronger season. Maintenance of the lifts and facilities has already begun. And the industry is calculating the new prices for the services.

Calculations show that overnight stays in our winter resorts will be about 20% more expensive this year. The increase will range between 11 and 30 percent - depending on the type of hotel, categorization and location. The concessionaires are still calculating the prices of the lift tickets, but there will probably be an increase in ski services this winter.

Less than a month before the start of the ski season, early bookings in mountain resorts are already showing growth. And after two hard winters for tourism, this year hoteliers and concessionaires are looking forward to the new season on the slopes with optimism.

"So far, the early registrations and bookings are encouraging and make us think that the season will be even better than last year's season. We expect about a 10% increase in guests from all markets", says Blagovestka Tomova from the Union of Hoteliers in Borovets.

"Early bookings are already starting - there are almost no places in Bansko for the New Year. We already have inquiries - since the summer, from foreign markets, which is an indicator that there is movement in the tourist sector and ski tourism", boasted Kiril Zashev, a hotelier from Bansko.

However, the closer the ski season gets, the more difficult the bill becomes - both in hotels and in ski areas. And any increase in prices is quickly reflected in offers to tourists.

"Deliveries, fuels, salaries, electricity, energy resources - all of this, put together, gives one final price, which is different every month and it is difficult to predict," says the executive director of the concessionaire company in Pamporovo, Mariyan Belyakov.

That is why the ski vacation will be more expensive this winter as well, both hoteliers and concessionaires are categorical.

