Poland to deploy Patriot systems on border with Ukraine
Polish authorities have accepted Germany's proposal to deploy additional Patriot anti-missile and air defense batteries in the country and plan to deploy them on the border with Ukraine. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the country, Mariusz Blaszczak.
"I was pleased to accept the proposal of the German Minister of Defense to deploy additional launchers for Patriot missiles in our country. During today's telephone conversation with the German side, I will propose that the system be deployed on the border with Ukraine," the minister wrote on Twitter.
Earlier today German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht stated that Berlin offered Warsaw Eurofighter fighter jets and Patriot air defense systems to protect the skies after the Ukrainian missile crash.\
