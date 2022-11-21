Bulgaria: The Peak of the Flu is expected at the End of February

"There is an increase in respiratory infections", said Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev- adviser to the Sofia Municipality on health issues. He expects an epidemic spread of the flu in December and the peak of the disease in late February - early March.

Last week, the first influenza virus was typed at the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases - type A. Most likely, this will be the predominant strain, Prof. Kantardzhiev pointed out. According to him, for now the spread is only clustered.

"Influenza and a large number of viral infections characteristic of autumn and winter lead to a decrease in immunity. However, this should not make people go to the other extreme - use immunostimulators without justification. Any immunostimulator should be taken after consulting a doctor and not to take it constantly, because it exhausts the immune system," warned the expert.

Prof. Kantardzhiev emphasized that the influenza virus is underestimated, and it leads to bacterial pneumonia in every tenth patient and to viral influenza pneumonia, which requires hospital treatment, in 1 in 1,000 people. He added that in recent months there has been an exacerbation of chronic sinusitis.

The specialist recalled that flu vaccines are free for people over 65 years of age. Some pharmacies still sell such vaccines for those who wish. For children and young people up to 19 years of age, there is now a new flu vaccine - a live vaccine that drips into the nose, pointed out Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev.

/BNR