Schools close in Beijing due to new wave of COVID-19
Students in several Beijing districts have returned to online classes after authorities urged residents in some of the worst-hit areas to stay home as the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the Chinese capital and the country rose.
China is grappling with multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 from Zhengzhou in central Henan province to Chongqing in the country's southwest and reported 26,824 new cases on Sunday, approaching April's peak. Two deaths were also reported in Beijing, compared with one on Saturday, which was China's first since late May.
Guangzhou, a southern city of nearly 19 million people that is grappling with the worst of China's recent outbreaks, ordered a five-day lockdown of the Baiyun district, which is also the most populous. Restaurants and nightclubs and theaters were closed in Tianhe, the city's main business district.
The latest Covid wave is testing China's resolve to stick to adjustments it has made to its zero-covid policy, which calls on cities to be more targeted in their tightening measures and refrain from full lockdowns that stifle the economy and disappointed the population.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 272 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The WHO fears for the lives of Millions of Ukrainians this Winter
- » The President of Moldova warned the population to prepare for an Energy Crisis
- » Kosovo postponed fines for "Serbian" License Plates at the Request of the US
- » Poland to deploy Patriot systems on border with Ukraine
- » Day 271 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The IAEA warned Moscow that they are “Playing with Fire!
- » Tokayev will be re-elected as President of Kazakhstan