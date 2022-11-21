Bulgaria: Alexander from Pernik is in Good Condition according to the Director of “Pirogov” Hospital

Society » INCIDENTS | November 21, 2022, Monday // 08:49
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Alexander from Pernik is in Good Condition according to the Director of “Pirogov” Hospital @BNT

Sashko (Alexander) from Pernik is in very good general condition and is expected to be moved from intensive care to a private room today. This was stated by the director of "Pirogov" Valentin Dimitrov at a briefing.

"This time I stand before you with good news - the saga with the child ended successfully and he was brought to us. The child is in a very good general condition, there are no injuries or damage that would pose a direct threat to his life," said Valentin Dimitrov.

After 9 days in obscurity, the child was found alive and well in a deep and impassable ravine in the "Restova Glava" area next to the former "Chervena Mogila" plant by the volunteers from the local delta and paragliding club: Veselin Georgiev and Milko Mihailov.

Sashko was immediately taken to "Pirogov", where he will spend several days. He was placed in the pediatric intensive care unit in a stable condition, announced the hospital yesterday. The child is under round-the-clock monitoring by a team of specialists, and the Minister of Health is informed about everything. At the moment, no traces of violence have been found.

/BNT

