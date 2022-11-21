COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 51 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 51, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

791 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.44 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 483 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 55 are in intensive care units. There are 6 new hospital admissions.

15 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,239,637 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 7,614 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,591,962 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,997 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,285,248 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA