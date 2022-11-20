COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 84 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 84, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1313 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 6.4 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, 486 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 have been hospitalized, of which 57 are in intensive care units. There are six new hospital admissions.

In the last 24 hours, seven people have been cured.

There are currently 7,578 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 105 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,591,960 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

/BTA