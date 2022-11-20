Bulgaria: Little Alexander's condition is Stable, he had a restful night

November 20, 2022, Sunday
Bulgaria: Little Alexander's condition is Stable, he had a restful night

The condition of 12-year-old Alexander, found after nine days of searching, is stable. The child underwent numerous tests in "Pirogov" hospital, where he was placed. He has been checked by the best child health professionals working at the medical facility.

The boy will remain in Intensive Care. His blood work showed that he had found a way to take in water and food. Health Minister Asen Medzhidiev assured that Alexander is being given the best care. His father is with the child.

Psychologists will work with the boy, who has not yet spoken. "Pirogov" reported: "The night passed peacefully for the 12-year-old boy, who was placed in the Children's Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. The child is in a stable condition, without immediate danger to life."

