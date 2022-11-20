Bulgaria: Little Alexander's condition is Stable, he had a restful night
The condition of 12-year-old Alexander, found after nine days of searching, is stable. The child underwent numerous tests in "Pirogov" hospital, where he was placed. He has been checked by the best child health professionals working at the medical facility.
The boy will remain in Intensive Care. His blood work showed that he had found a way to take in water and food. Health Minister Asen Medzhidiev assured that Alexander is being given the best care. His father is with the child.
Psychologists will work with the boy, who has not yet spoken. "Pirogov" reported: "The night passed peacefully for the 12-year-old boy, who was placed in the Children's Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. The child is in a stable condition, without immediate danger to life."
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: The Missing Alexander from Pernik was Found Alive! (UPDATED)
- » Bulgaria: The Father of the Missing Alexander announced: 100,000 Leva Cash Reward for the Return of his Son
- » The Father of the Missing Alexander: Lie Detector showed that I was telling the Truth
- » Bulgaria: Volunteers end massive Search for 12-year-old Alexander
- » Bulgaria: 13 Illegal Migrants were detained in Sofia
- » Bulgaria: For a Sixth Day Little Alexander is Still Missing