Suspects of the Attack in Istanbul have been arrested in Bulgaria (UPDATED)

Politics » DEFENSE | November 19, 2022, Saturday // 11:11
Bulgaria: Suspects of the Attack in Istanbul have been arrested in Bulgaria (UPDATED) @asianews.it

Five suspects of helping the bomber in Istanbul have been detained in Bulgaria, BNT reported.

According to Bulgarian media, some of the detainees are citizens of Moldova, others are of Arab origin. One of the arrested is close to Interpol wanted Bilal Hasan.

Siika Mileva, spokesperson for the Prosecutor General, confirmed information that five people have been charged with aiding a person who is most likely the perpetrator of the attack in Istanbul. 4 were detained for 72 hours and a request was submitted for their permanent arrest. The help they provided was more like after the attack. It is logistical and communication.

They were taking the suspected perpetrator out of the territory of Turkey in order to hide him from the Turkish authorities. Mileva refused to give details of the case, as it would endanger the national security of the country. He thanked his colleagues from Turkey, with whom they once again have excellent communication. The investigation is conducted in the anti-terrorism sector of the SGP.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: attack, Istanbul, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria