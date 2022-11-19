Bansko won the World Ski Awards 2022 for the 10th time, announced Ivan Obreykov, marketing manager of the concessionaire Yulen AD. The resort has been declared the best ski resort in Bulgaria and one of the best in Europe.

The other nominees were Pamporovo, Borovets and Vitosha. The ranking is conducted by anonymous voting on the website of the world organization.

The World Ski Awards is the only global initiative that recognizes and broadcasts winners for real ski tourism achievements in each of the world's top 25 ski tourism nations. Launched in 2013, the World Ski Awards aims to promote and encourage the ski industry worldwide. It is part of the World Travel Awards organization.

Voting for the award takes place online on the WSA website. Professionals working in the ski industry as well as users of ski services are eligible to vote.

Ski tourism is a vital segment of the global travel and tourism market. Approximately 400 million skier visits occur each year at more than 2,500 ski resorts that are home to over 6 million hotel beds.

