COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 275 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 275, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,595 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 7.6 percent.

Eight patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 495 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 57 are in intensive care units. There are 54 new hospital admissions.

526 people were cured in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 7,502 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 691 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,591,855 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

/BTA