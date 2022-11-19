Austria will not support the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen

World » EU | November 19, 2022, Saturday // 09:19
Bulgaria: Austria will not support the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen Gerhard Karner

Austria will not support the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area, stated the Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner.

"As the Minister of the Interior, who is responsible for security, I say clearly 'no'," the minister said on the O1 radio station, commenting on the plans to expand the Schengen area. He added that the migration system in the EU is "not working", border control is not properly implemented, so more and more EU member states are forced to defend their own borders on their own.

Earlier the MEPs called on the Council of the EU to approve the decision for the integration of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area as soon as possible, since, according to them, these countries meet all the necessary criteria.

Tags: Austria, Romania, Schengen, Bulgaria
