Orban calls EU Sanctions against Russia 'A Step towards War'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban today called the European Union's sanctions against Russia "a step towards war", reported AFP.

The agency notes that Orban is intensifying his criticism of Brussels' strategy, which he considers dangerous.

"Anyone who intervenes economically in a military conflict is taking a position," Hungary's nationalist prime minister said in his traditional interview with pro-government radio.

"Little by little we are sliding towards war," noted Orban, concerned by the buildup of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Hungarian prime minister regularly denounces European sanctions even if he voted for them along with his partners, blaming these measures for his country's economic difficulties, notes AFP.

Hungary's economy shrank in the third quarter of the year (compared to the second), and inflation is over 20 percent, even reaching 45 percent for food.

The Hungarian government has launched "national consultations" on the issue and put up posters around the country with the message: "Brussels sanctions are ruining us" against a picture of a missile.

Orban said he was ready to fight a possible new package of sanctions and ensure an exception was made for Hungary, which is heavily dependent on Russian fossil fuels.

The EU oil embargo against Russia does not apply to Hungary.

"Now we are supplying destructive weapons, training Ukrainian soldiers on our own territory, imposing sanctions on energy... We are becoming an integral part of the conflict," said Orban.

"They are not shooting at us yet, but we are on the verge of becoming a belligerent country. Europe is playing a very dangerous game," concluded the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Dnevnik