Bulgaria relies on NATO to avoid a situation like in Poland

NATO guarantees the security of Bulgaria, which is part of the eastern flank of the alliance, stressed the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kostadin Kojabashev. He was asked whether our country has a strategy to avoid situations like in Poland, where rockets fell near the border with Ukraine.

"Bulgaria is a key ally of NATO, of the European Union. Bulgaria is part of NATO's eastern flank. After Russia's aggression in Ukraine, NATO has extremely strengthened its eastern flank, and the strengthening of the eastern flank guarantees the security of the member states of Europe, which are part of that eastern flank."

Kojabashev stressed that our country is closely monitoring the clarification of the circumstances surrounding the incident on Polish territory.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR