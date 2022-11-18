Bulgaria relies on NATO to avoid a situation like in Poland

Politics » DEFENSE | November 18, 2022, Friday // 13:20
Bulgaria: Bulgaria relies on NATO to avoid a situation like in Poland Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kostadin Kojabashev

NATO guarantees the security of Bulgaria, which is part of the eastern flank of the alliance, stressed the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kostadin Kojabashev. He was asked whether our country has a strategy to avoid situations like in Poland, where rockets fell near the border with Ukraine.

"Bulgaria is a key ally of NATO, of the European Union. Bulgaria is part of NATO's eastern flank. After Russia's aggression in Ukraine, NATO has extremely strengthened its eastern flank, and the strengthening of the eastern flank guarantees the security of the member states of Europe, which are part of that eastern flank."

Kojabashev stressed that our country is closely monitoring the clarification of the circumstances surrounding the incident on Polish territory.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, NATO, Poland, Kojabashev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria