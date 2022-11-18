Sweden: Traces of Explosives have been found at the Nord Stream Pipelines

Investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that there was sabotage, a Swedish prosecutor announced, quoted by Reuters.

Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany across the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.

Denmark said last month that a preliminary investigation showed the leaks were caused by powerful explosions.

"The analysis that has already been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the objects that were recovered," the Swedish prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"The investigation is extremely complex and comprehensive. The ongoing investigation will determine if any suspects can be identified," it added.

The prosecutor's office declined further comment.

Seismologists in Denmark and Sweden previously said they had recorded tremors in the immediate vicinity of the leaks and that the signals did not resemble those of earthquakes.

Russia's defense ministry last month said British naval personnel blew up the pipelines, a claim London said was false and designed to distract from Russian military failures in Ukraine.

