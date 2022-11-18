Boyko Borissov: We will not give up the Paper Ballot

"We will not give up the paper ballot. We will not give up the machine voting either. Let us introduce the same machines as in the USA, Great Britain, Australia. We do not trust the machines from Venezuela.

My proposal to my colleagues: today let's go back to you - the media, to reopen the topic, not only about the Electoral Code."

This was said by GERB leader Boyko Borissov after a meeting of the parliamentary group.

He hinted yesterday that the party may back down on the issue. He said that GERB "have no hurry" because they won the last election with a complete machine vote. And he asked for guarantees that this vote is not manipulated.

According to Borissov, "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" are covering up their failures in the energy sector with their noisy reactions to the changes in the Electoral Code.

"They need something to go to the elections and they shout: these are the bad guys," Borissov also said.

He still explained that GERB is ready to talk about the security of the code and the flash drives.

Borissov spoke controversially about whether the deputies from GERB will return to the hall.

Today, at the beginning of the session, the parliament failed to gather a quorum. The MPs from "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" declared yesterday that they will not enter the hall until the amendments to the Electoral Code enter the second reading. This action of theirs is a protest against the return of the paper ballot.

Today, the deputies from GERB also did not enter the hall because of the morning meeting. Borissov first said that if some do not register, his parliamentary group will not do so either.

"What are they doing there while the others are giving you interviews in the corridors?!", declared Borissov.

Then he explained that boycotting the work of the parliament is irresponsible because bills cannot be passed. And the deputies must accept such because of the reforms under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, against which the country can receive over BGN 1.4 billion.

/ClubZ