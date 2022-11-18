The Dutch Village in Pomorie closed, 500 people remain Unemployed

The huge hotel complex "Sunset Resort" in Pomorie, known in the town as the "Dutch Village", will not operate in the next summer season, announced Mayor Ivan Alexiev at a meeting with representatives of the tourism industry.

"This will be a serious challenge in the summer season of 2023. The Dutch Village goes bankrupt! 3,000 beds are locked, it will not work," Alexiev told BTA.

According to him, this will have a particularly negative effect on the development of tourism in Pomorie and especially on the “St. George” neighborhood.

"450-500 people have already been released, as far as I know. This is a consequence of the inadequate government policy in the field of tourism. How could this Ministry of Tourism not make a law that separates the parts in the hotels that are sold. Right now we are seeing scandals - they can't understand each other about the electricity, they can't understand each other about the water, about the common areas," claims Ivan Alexiev.

The following message has been published on the official website of "Sunset Resort" in Pomorie:

Dear Sunset Resort customers,

The hotel complex closes for an indefinite period of time.

Thank you for being our guests!

Expect the opening of the 4-star Sunset Aquapark Hotel in 2024 and the 5-star, 21-story Sunset Grand Hotel in 2028.





During the past summer season, 51,064 Bulgarian tourists were welcomed in the municipality of Pomorie, it is clear from the analysis of the summer months made by the administration.

However, a large part of the Bulgarian tourists were in the city for the so-called long weekends - Friday, Saturday and Sunday, without generating serious income for the local economy, the hoteliers told BTA.

Surprisingly, Pomorie reported a drop in the number of tourists in August. But in June, the growth was 106 percent - compared to last year's data.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews