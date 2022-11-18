Twitter closed until Monday
The Twitter company is closing its offices until Monday, reports the publication "Business Insider".
According to it, the order to close offices takes effect immediately, employees have been ordered to leave the buildings, their passes have been suspended.
The publication, citing the editor of the specialized portal Platformer, reports that the reason for the "lockout" is the concerns of the new owner of the company, Elon Musk, about possible internal sabotage. The deadline for Musk's ultimatum: stay with the company or receive a three-month severance package passed a day ago. Meanwhile, the rest of the staff will work "long hours and high intensity".
