COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 220 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 220, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,730 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.9 percent.

10 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 495 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 56 are in intensive care units. There are 46 new hospital admissions.

250 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,239,089 since the beginning of the pandemic

There are currently 7,761 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 975 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,591,164 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,988 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,284,838 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA