The Weather in Bulgaria will Warm Up, but Remain Rainy in places

Today the cloudiness will be changeable, after noon and in the evening it will rain in places mainly in Western Bulgaria. The minimum temperatures will be between 3°C and 8°C, higher in the south-eastern regions where the cloudiness will remain significant, in Sofia around 4°C.

With to moderate, in places in the Western Pre-Balkan and temporarily strong south-westerly wind will invade warm air. Maximum temperatures will be between 15°C and 20°C, lower around the Danube, where a light easterly wind will blow. In Sofia, a maximum of about 15°C.

Over the mountains, cloudiness will be variable, often significant. In places, mainly in the afternoon hours, it will rain, on the highest parts of Rila - snow. Moderate to strong west-southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 13°, at 2000 meters - around 6°C.

Cloudiness over the Black Sea will be changeable, more significant along the southern coast, and there will be showers of rain in some places. Visibility will be reduced in some areas in the morning. A light south-southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 14-18°.C The temperature of the sea water is 15-16°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

On Saturday, there will be scattered clouds, it will rain over the western regions, and daytime temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees, in Sofia 16.

/BGNES