How much more Expensive has the ‘Shopska Salad’ become

The latest restaurant joke is that wealthy people are detected when they order a “shopska salad”. And the wealthiest - because they even pay for it without calling the manager. This is the kind of humor created by the new rising prices of the products that we are used to cutting generously in the shopska salad.

According to grandma Deshka from the village of Gorno Draglishte, at least 300 grams of tomatoes should be in a shopska salad. "If they are homemade products, the price should be much higher, inflation for me is 100%. At least BGN 2-2.50 will be the cost: tomato, cheese and cucumber are about BGN 1.5, pepper 1 lev. If a person wants to eat they can't help but pay" she said.

According to her, half a kilo of shopska salad will be expensive if it is made with homemade products, because they are grown with great effort. And its price is about 10 BGN.

