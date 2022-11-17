Bulgaria: Volunteers end massive Search for 12-year-old Alexander

Society » INCIDENTS | November 17, 2022, Thursday // 09:22
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Volunteers end massive Search for 12-year-old Alexander Alexander is missing for the 7th day

The volunteers who joined the search for 12-year-old Alexander are ending the large-scale search. Stanislav Ferdov, coordinator of some of the volunteers, commented on this on BNT.

The reason is that there is no sign of the child for the seventh day and fewer and fewer people are responding to help in the search, also in view of the deteriorating weather.

However, volunteers remain ready to respond to any hot leads on Alexander's location.

Yesterday, about 100 people searched for the child around and in Pernik, many of his photos were pasted in the nearby villages.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Alexander, search, Pernik, volunteers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria