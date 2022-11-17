Bulgaria: Volunteers end massive Search for 12-year-old Alexander

The volunteers who joined the search for 12-year-old Alexander are ending the large-scale search. Stanislav Ferdov, coordinator of some of the volunteers, commented on this on BNT.

The reason is that there is no sign of the child for the seventh day and fewer and fewer people are responding to help in the search, also in view of the deteriorating weather.

However, volunteers remain ready to respond to any hot leads on Alexander's location.

Yesterday, about 100 people searched for the child around and in Pernik, many of his photos were pasted in the nearby villages.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT